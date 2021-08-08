Sunday, August 08, 2021

life

Favipiravir recommended on immediate basis for all Covid patients

Patients with coronavirus awaiting treatment should receive standardised favipiravir medication immediately, the Department of Medicine has said.

n its guidelines for the care of people infected with Covid-19 who are waiting to be admitted to a hospital, Dr Somsak Ankasil, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, informed all medical units said patients should be given favipiravir tablets on an immediate basis, including for home isolation, community isolation, field hospitals, special wards (hospitel) and healthcare facilities.

Patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms or asymptomatic should also be given favipiravir as soon as possible.

He also recommended favipiravir for probable cases and confirmed cases according to the guidelines to maximise the benefits of treatment for those infected with Covid-19, and added that the patient's waiting status should not impede access to favipiravir.

Published : August 08, 2021

By : The Nation

