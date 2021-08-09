Athletes unite to go "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" at Tokyo Games

NEAR MISS ON TOP SPOT -- BREAKTHROUGHS FOR CHINA

China claimed 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals at the Tokyo Games, equaling its previous best haul of gold medals at any overseas Olympics, by finishing second, just one short of the United States' winning gold tally.

As usual, Chinese Olympians dominated in weightlifting, diving and table tennis, missing out on only one gold in each sport. The country's shooting squad won a record 11 medals in Tokyo, including four golds. China's badminton players reached finals in all five categories before snatching the women's singles and mixed doubles gold medals. There were also three gold medals in gymnastics, in which China had previously excelled but hadn't won any golds at Rio 2016.

China's haul of gold medals in those six sports, considered the country's traditionally strong events, has reached 28, more than its gold total five years ago in Rio.

There were also remarkable breakthroughs in athletics and rowing.

Four-time Olympian Gong Lijiao claimed the women's shot put title after renewing her personal best twice. The 32-year-old veteran gave China its first Olympic gold in field events, and was soon followed by Liu Shiying who won the women's javelin gold.

Despite missing out on a medal, star sprinter Su Bingtian wowed many with his new Asian record 9.83-second performance in the men's 100m semifinals, becoming the first Chinese sprinter to appear on the starting blocks of the Olympic 100m final. He came in sixth in 9.98, the best ever result for an Asian sprinter.

In rowing, the team of Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong won gold in the women's quadruple sculls in world-record time, with bronze medals coming in the women's eight and men's double sculls.

At 32 years old, Ma Long became the most decorated table tennis player in Olympic history with five gold medals.

Men's 81kg weightlifting gold medalist Lyu Xiaojun, who turned 37 on July 27, broke the record for the oldest Olympic champion in the sport set by Rudolf Plukfelder of the Soviet Union, who was 36 years old when he won gold at Tokyo 1964.

Veterans defended their glory, while "Generation Z" athletes also heralded an era to come.

Yang Qian, Jiang Ranxin and Zhang Changhong, all born in the 2000s, were present in Chinese shooters' four golds in Tokyo.

14-year-old sensation Quan Hongchan, the youngest member in the Chinese delegation in Tokyo, collected full marks in three out of five dives en route to her triumph in the women's 10m platform event.

CHANGES IN GLOBAL SPORTING LANDSCAPE

Athletics and swimming are the main draw of any Olympics with their large medal hauls. Both sports witnessed significant changes at Tokyo 2020, which partly explains why the previous gold medal dominance from the United States did not occur at these Games.

With Michael Phelps and other outstanding swimmers, the U.S. has long been the dominant force in Olympic swimming. Despite securing the top spot on the swimming medal tally in consecutive Olympics, finishing with 30 medals including 11 gold at Tokyo, American swimmers faced sterner challenges from other countries and regions in Tokyo.

The 11 American gold medals were the country's fewest in swimming since the 1992 Olympics, while Australia won a record-high of nine gold medals to finish in second place, capping off its best-ever Olympic Games in the pool. Britain in third won four gold medals, while Chinese swimmers won three events - two more than five years ago in Rio.

Caeleb Dressel was the leading American swimmer under the spotlight, setting two world records on his way to five gold medals at Tokyo 2020.

Like Dressel in the men's draw, Emma McKeon from Australia was the best female swimmer in Tokyo. The 27-year-old became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at one Olympics, including four golds.

In athletics, another traditional gold-bagging sport of the U.S., they were feeling greater pressure too, not just from Jamaica in sprint events, but Italy in the sprint and race walk.

Italy captured five golds in athletics. Following his surprising victory in the men's 100m, Lamont Marcell Jacobs led Italy to a 4x100 relay gold medal. Italian race walkers Massimo Stano and Antonella Palmisano claimed the men's and women's titles over the 20-kilometer distance.

Once setting a target of 30 gold medals for its home Olympics, Japan managed a third-place finish with 27 golds, with a big part coming from its traditional sport of judo, with nine golds. Wrestling and the newly-added skateboarding contributed five and three respectively for the host nation.

Compared to the Rio Olympics, the Netherlands was the only newcomer in the top 10 of the medals table, thanks in part to its glittering performance in cycling.