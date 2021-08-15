Cableway of National Alpine Skiing Center fully connected, ready to go

At the end of 2019, cableway B1 and cableway C passed their inspections. The A1 and A2 cableways passed their inspections this time, reducing the journey from Yanqing Winter Olympic Village to the peak departure area to 30 minutes.

The cableway system features advanced technology, fast operation speed and can carry a large volume of traffic. The maximum running speed of A1 and A2 cableways, and B1 and B2 cableways reaches six meters per second, and can carry 3,200 passengers per hour. The spreader is equipped with seat heating function, positioning system and wireless broadcast media device.

During the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, as one of the two competition venues in Yanqing zone, the center will hold the downhill, super-G and giant slalom events. Seven snow tracks are scheduled to be built, according to the mountain situation. The starting area of the peak is located at the top of Xiaohaituo mountain, the second highest peak in Beijing, with an altitude of 2,198 meters.