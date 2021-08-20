Friday, August 20, 2021

life

Rescuing an Asiatic Golden Cat trapped in a snare

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Rescuing an Asiatic Golden Cat trap...

We are taking you to see how an Asiatic golden cat, which was trapped in a snare, was rescued by third patrol officers of Kaeng Krung National Park in Surat Thani province, during a patrol mission.

Asiatic golden cats are a gravely endangered species, as their bones and skins are sold by traffickers. 

In Thailand, there is a stiff penalty for offences under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019. Offences against reserved animals are punishable by three to 15 years of imprisonment, or a fine of THB300,000 to THB1,500,000, or both. For possession of protected wildlife and carcasses of wildlife, imprisonment is for not more than five years, or a fine of not more than THB500,000, or both.

Published : August 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Without human intruders, animals have cosy time in national park

Published : August 14, 2021

Dugongs spotted around Lawa Yai island after park closed to tourism

Published : August 19, 2021

Khao Yai closes 2 key attractions over rainy season

Published : August 17, 2021

Wild elephant "stealing" traffic cone at border checkpoint in Yunnan, China

Published : August 19, 2021

Latest News

Rescuing an Asiatic Golden Cat trapped in a snare

Published : August 20, 2021

3 teens charged with distributing ping-pong bombs at Bangkok protest

Published : August 20, 2021

Viral vaccine certificate showing 3 shots plus Pfizer ‘belongs to doctor travelling abroad’

Published : August 20, 2021

BMA kicks off campaign to inoculate bedridden Bangkokians

Published : August 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.