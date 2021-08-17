Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Khao Yai closes 2 key attractions over rainy season

Khao Yai National Park has closed its two main attractions – the Haew Narok Waterfall and the Pa Deo Dai cliff viewpoint – because they are dangerous during the rainy season.

Khao Yai, which is about a three-hour drive from Bangkok, is one of the few national parks in Thailand that has remained open during the Covid-19 crisis. However, it has kept some tourist points closed to reduce the risk of infection.

The national park now only allows day trips from 8am to 6pm and visitors are required to always wear facemasks.

 

