Mideast in Pictures: Dogs get new haircut in Israel on Intl Dog Day

People often say that a dog is a man's best friend. The International Dog Day is observed annually on Aug. 26 and helps people recognize the importance of dogs and how they impact our lives.
A dog barber trims the hair of a pet dog in his mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 26, 2021.
Two dog barbers trim the hair of a pet dog in a mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 26, 2021.
Published : August 27, 2021
