Friday, August 27, 2021

life

Mideast in Pictures: Dogs get new haircut in Israel on Intl Dog Day

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Mideast in Pictures: Dogs get new h...

On the occasion of International Dog Day on Thursday, a dog barber was busy trimming the hair of pet dogs in his mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin.

People often say that a dog is a man's best friend. The International Dog Day is observed annually on Aug. 26 and helps people recognize the importance of dogs and how they impact our lives.
 

A dog barber trims the hair of a pet dog in his mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 26, 2021.

A dog barber trims the hair of  a pet dog in his mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 26, 2021. 

A dog barber trims the hair of a pet dog in his mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 26, 2021.

A dog barber trims the hair of a pet dog in his mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 26, 2021. 

Two dog barbers trim the hair of a pet dog in a mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 26, 2021.

Two dog barbers trim the hair of a pet dog in a mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 26, 2021.

Mideast in Pictures: Dogs get new haircut in Israel on Intl Dog Day

A dog barber trims the hair of a pet dog in his mobile barber shop in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 26, 2021. 

Published : August 27, 2021

Related News

Dogs are always wo-man’s best friend

Published : August 20, 2021

Latest News

Explosions in Kabul kill 90 Afghans, 13 U.S. servicemen

Published : August 27, 2021

GPO to sign purchase contract for 8.5 million ATKs on Monday

Published : August 27, 2021

Thailand plans to procure 84.8m doses, aims for 500,000 jabs daily

Published : August 27, 2021

Laem Chabang, Xiamen ports to link up

Published : August 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.