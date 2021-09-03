Monday, September 13, 2021

life

Thai shooters suffer case of rusty trigger-finger at Paralympics

Yet another Thai shooter bit the dust at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday as Thailand’s team paid the price for a lack of practice time.

66

View

Wannipa Leungvilai fell short of a medal in the women's 50-metre rifle 3 positions SH1 after getting just one hour of practice per day in Japan. Wannipa watched her teammate Chutima Saenlar eliminated in qualifying but managed to scrape through to the final, where she came eighth.

Thailand have so far failed to qualify in five other shooting events: the men’s 10-metre air rifle standing, men's 50-metre rifle 3 positions SH1, mixed 10-metre air rifle standing SH2, mixed 10-metre air rifle prone SH2, and women’s 10-metre air rifle standing SH1.

Head coach Thanachai Prasarn recently revealed that all shooting teams at the Games were given only one hour of practice per day. He said the training time was short, but the Thai team had focused on simulating competition conditions during their preparation in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Hope of a medal from Thailand’s shooters now rests with four athletes.

Anusorn Chaichamnan will compete in the mixed 50-metre rifle prone SH2 on Saturday while Chutima, Wannipa and Atidet Intanon will enter the mixed 50-metre rifle prone SH1 on Sunday.

Team Thailand are currently in 24th place at the Games, with four gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.

 

Published : September 03, 2021

Nation Thailnad
