Thai Olympic boxing sensation Sudaporn earns Navy promotion

Sudaporn "Taew" Seesondee and 48 other trainees received their certificates from Vice Admiral Kraisri Kesorn, chief of the academy, during a ceremony in Samut Prakan on Thursday morning.
The Navy said the training from September 8-16 took place under strict Covid-19 controls.
"Sudaporn will report to the Royal Thai Navy College of Nursing to begin her duties as a physical education teacher," the Navy Facebook page added.
Sudaporn became the first Thai female boxer to win an Olympic medal when she took bronze in the 60kg category at the Tokyo Games in August.
Along with the Navy promotion, Sudaporn also earned 4.8 million baht for her medal from the National Sports Development’s bonus scheme.
