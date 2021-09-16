Thursday, September 16, 2021

life

Thai Olympic boxing sensation Sudaporn earns Navy promotion

Thailand’s first female Olympic boxing medallist has completed her training at the Royal Thai Naval Academy and will be promoted to Acting Sub-Lieutenant soon, the Navy said on Thursday.

Sudaporn "Taew" Seesondee and 48 other trainees received their certificates from Vice Admiral Kraisri Kesorn, chief of the academy, during a ceremony in Samut Prakan on Thursday morning.

The Navy said the training from September 8-16 took place under strict Covid-19 controls.

"Sudaporn will report to the Royal Thai Navy College of Nursing to begin her duties as a physical education teacher," the Navy Facebook page added.

 

Sudaporn became the first Thai female boxer to win an Olympic medal when she took bronze in the 60kg category at the Tokyo Games in August.

Along with the Navy promotion, Sudaporn also earned 4.8 million baht for her medal from the National Sports Development’s bonus scheme.

Published : September 16, 2021

