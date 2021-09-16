Thai Olympic boxing sensation Sudaporn earns Navy promotion

Sudaporn "Taew" Seesondee and 48 other trainees received their certificates from Vice Admiral Kraisri Kesorn, chief of the academy, during a ceremony in Samut Prakan on Thursday morning.

The Navy said the training from September 8-16 took place under strict Covid-19 controls.

"Sudaporn will report to the Royal Thai Navy College of Nursing to begin her duties as a physical education teacher," the Navy Facebook page added.