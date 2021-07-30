Sudaporn crushes Indian for shot at Thailands first womens boxing medal.

The 2018 World Championships silver medalist from Udon Thani produced a masterful performance to beat Simranjit Kaur of India, bronze medalist at the 2018 World Championships, 5-0 in the second round on Friday. She is the third Thai to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games TOKYO 2020 after Chatchai-Decha Butdee and Jutamas Jitpong.

"I felt more relaxed than in the first round. I no longer felt stiff like in the opening round and I could deliver my punches freely," said Sudaporn, who claimed the Asian Games silver medal for Thailand in the Jakarta 2018 edition.

Sudaporn is now determined to win her next bout on Tuesday against 2018 Youth Olympics and World Youth Championships victor Dubois, who upset 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Ellis Rashida of the US 3-0. If she clears this hurdle, Sudaporn will be guaranteed at least a bronze medal and become the first female boxer from Thailand to stand on an Olympic podium.

"It's good that I don't have to fight the American boxer. As for the British boxer, she has good straight punches. I need to be prepared for that and take the initiative," the Thai said.



