Thailand slips to 31st on Olympics medals table

The Kingdom has won only one medal so far, a gold medal by Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit in the women's taekwondo 49kg class.
As of July 29, China was leading the table with 31 medals, including 15 gold, followed by hosts Japan on 25 (15 gold), the US, Russia and Australia.
Published : July 30, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 29, 2021
Published : July 29, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021