Friday, July 30, 2021

life

Thailand slips to 31st on Olympics medals table

Thailand was placed at 31st on the medals table as of Thursday, down from 28th the previous day, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Kingdom has won only one medal so far, a gold medal by Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit in the women's taekwondo 49kg class.

As of July 29, China was leading the table with 31 medals, including 15 gold, followed by hosts Japan on 25 (15 gold), the US, Russia and Australia.

Published : July 30, 2021

By : The Nation

