Bronze-medal winner Sudaporn to buy house for beloved mother

Taew also vowed to donate 500,000 baht for Udon Thani hospitals to purchase medical supplies.
"My mother worked hard to look after me after my father died, so now I will do as much as I can to repay her for her kindness," she said.
The boxer will be handed 4.8 million baht as a bonus for winning a bronze medal.
Taew said she was thrilled to be able to fulfil her dream, adding that all her efforts and sacrifices had been worth it after she stood on the podium in Tokyo.
Like female taekwondo gold medalist Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit, she said her historic bronze medal was for all Thai people.
She also set her sights on more Olympic glory at the 2024 Games in France.
"If possible, I want to perform better than I did this time," she said.
She also thanked Thailand National Sports University for granting her a scholarship to study for a philosophy doctorate.
Sudaporn won her medal in the women’s lightweight (60kg) boxing on Sunday afternoon and carried the Thai flag at the closing ceremony later in the evening.
Published : August 09, 2021
By : The Nation
