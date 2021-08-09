Bronze-medal winner Sudaporn to buy house for beloved mother

Taew said she was thrilled to be able to fulfil her dream, adding that all her efforts and sacrifices had been worth it after she stood on the podium in Tokyo.

Like female taekwondo gold medalist Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit, she said her historic bronze medal was for all Thai people.

She also set her sights on more Olympic glory at the 2024 Games in France.

"If possible, I want to perform better than I did this time," she said.

She also thanked Thailand National Sports University for granting her a scholarship to study for a philosophy doctorate.