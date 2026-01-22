Lopburi prepares for the 38th King Narai the Great Reign Festival 2026 

Lopburi Province is set to host the 38th King Narai the Great Reign Festival from 13 to 22 February 2026, at Phra Narai Ratchaniwet and surrounding historical sites.
The festival honours King Narai the Great, who laid the foundation for the kingdom's prosperity during the Ayutthaya period. He strengthened trade relations with King Louis XIV of France and introduced modern technologies to Thailand for the first time.
As a result, he is revered as one of the eight great monarchs of Thailand, alongside King Ramkhamhaeng the Great, King Naresuan the Great, King Taksin the Great, King Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great, King Chulalongkorn the Great, and His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.
It also commemorates the enduring royal grace of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, for her kindness and benevolence towards the people of Lopburi and the Thai nation.
The event aims to preserve, revitalise, and pass on local arts and cultural heritage, promote historical education, boost tourism, and generate income for Lopburi Province.
The traditional ceremonial rite was held on 9 January 2026, at 8.09am, at Dusit Sawan Thanya Maha Prasat, within Phra Narai Ratchaniwet, as part of the preparatory activities for the festival.
Veerapong Ritrod, Governor of Lopburi, led the organising committee of the King Narai the Great Reign Festival, comprising government agencies, public and private organisations, relevant sectors, and community representatives, in this ceremonial rite.
The governor stated that the province has planned an extensive range of activities, with a focus on cultural preservation and royal tribute to King Narai the Great, as well as commemorative events honouring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, for her compassion towards the people of Lopburi and the country.
The festival will feature academic activities, hosted at Phra Narai Ratchaniwet in Tha Hin subdistrict, Mueang Lopburi district, and other historical sites nearby. Preparatory meetings among all relevant parties have ensured that the festival will be held in a grand, meaningful, and dignified manner, reflecting the pride of the people of Lopburi.
Veerapong further invited both locals and visitors to participate in the celebration, encouraging them to wear traditional Thai attire under the theme “Wear Chong Kraben (lower-body wraparound garment), Drape Sabai (breast cloth), Dress in Traditional Thai Attire—Celebrate Across the City.”
The 38th King Narai the Great Reign Festival will take place from 13 to 22 February 2026, at Phra Narai Ratchaniwet and nearby historical sites.