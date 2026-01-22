Lopburi prepares for the 38th King Narai the Great Reign Festival 2026 

Lopburi Province is set to host the 38th King Narai the Great Reign Festival from 13 to 22 February 2026, at Phra Narai Ratchaniwet and surrounding historical sites.

The festival honours King Narai the Great, who laid the foundation for the kingdom's prosperity during the Ayutthaya period. He strengthened trade relations with King Louis XIV of France and introduced modern technologies to Thailand for the first time.

As a result, he is revered as one of the eight great monarchs of Thailand, alongside King Ramkhamhaeng the Great, King Naresuan the Great, King Taksin the Great, King Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great, King Chulalongkorn the Great, and His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

It also commemorates the enduring royal grace of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, for her kindness and benevolence towards the people of Lopburi and the Thai nation.

The event aims to preserve, revitalise, and pass on local arts and cultural heritage, promote historical education, boost tourism, and generate income for Lopburi Province.