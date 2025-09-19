Pa Sak Jolasid Dam raises discharge as water levels rise, Lopburi residents warned

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has ordered an urgent increase in water discharge from Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi Province, raising the flow from 350 cubic metres per second to 400 cubic metres per second, due to rising inflows. Residents along the Pa Sak River are advised to remain vigilant, as water levels are expected to rise by 0.3-0.5 metres.

As of 6:00 am on September 19, 2025, the dam held 690 million cubic metres of water, equivalent to 72% of its capacity. Inflow into the reservoir was 585 cubic metres per second (51 million cubic metres per day), while the outflow was 350 cubic metres per second (30 million cubic metres per day). Monitoring indicates that inflows from upstream are likely to continue increasing, the department said.

To maintain safe water levels and prevent overflows, the RID will gradually increase discharges to 400 cubic metres per second from 19 September onwards. Officials expect the rise in river levels to remain within the river channel and not cause flooding of the riverbanks.

Residents are urged to prepare for potential increases in water levels and to closely follow official updates. Public announcements and warnings will continue to be issued to ensure safety in the area.