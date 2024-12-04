Giant monkeys join sunflowers at Lopburi’s new landmark

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2024

Wanon Ranch has combined the province’s two iconic natural wonders to create a unique and selfie-friendly destination in central Thailand

Lopburi province is famous for two iconic natural attractions: Monkeys and sunflower fields. Wanon Ranch in Muang district has cleverly combined the two wonders, creating an exciting new tourism landmark in central Thailand.

Visitors to the ranch, located beside the tranquil Sub Lek Reservoir, are greeted by the sight of vast sunflower fields shining yellow against majestic brooding mountains.

But unlike other sunflower fields in Lopburi, Wanon Ranch has opened its doors to monkeys. They come in the form of giant statues in various poses, providing a fun and colourful backdrop for selfies. The monkey statues are especially popular with children – offering all the fun but none of the bites!

The sunflower season in Lopburi lasts from November till the end of December, a festive spectacle that attracts thousands of holidaying tourists and generates income for local communities.

The ranch can be found here on Google Maps.

