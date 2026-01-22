Five Thai cats shape national identity: heritage, luck and cultural pride

Thailand has officially designated five native cat breeds as national symbols in the pet category — a move that celebrates their deep roots in Thai culture and history, and aims to conserve and promote these rare felines as part of the kingdom’s living heritage.
The Cabinet endorsed the designation in November 2025 following a proposal from the National Identity Committee. In doing so, it put the spotlight on the fact that only five purebred Thai cats remain widely recognised today — each with its own distinctive traits, personality and place in Thai tradition.
For generations, Thai cats have appeared in folklore, historical manuscripts and royal courts, and their unique characteristics have helped them stand out from other cat populations around the world.
Below are the five “national cats” — and what each represents in the Thai cultural imagination.
Wichienmaat (Siamese cat)
Dubbed the "King of Thai Cats," the Siamese cat is distinguished by nine distinct dark spots on its face, eyes, ears, feet and tail, which radiate elegance and mystery.
Its gemstone-like blue eyes reflect intelligence and extraordinary charm. Known for its cleverness and affection, this breed easily wins hearts.
The Siamese cat is also seen as a symbol of good fortune, capable of attracting wealth, enhancing prosperity and shielding its owner from harm.
Korat (Si-Sawat cat)
The Korat cat features distinctive grey fur and bright emerald eyes. Revered as a symbol of good luck and prosperity, it has traditionally been given as a gift during auspicious events like weddings and housewarmings, as it is believed to bring happiness and wealth.
Beyond its striking appearance, the Korat is known for its deep affection toward its owner and its playful, friendly nature, making it an easy companion for anyone to love.
Suphalak (Copper cat)
Uniquely beautiful, the Suphalak cat has glossy, shimmering dark brown-red fur and amber eyes full of charm and power.
Combined with its clever, friendly, and sociable nature, the Suphalak has gained worldwide popularity among cat lovers. It is also regarded as a symbol of good fortune, prestige and prosperity.
In recognition of its distinctive traits, the World Cat Federation (WCF) officially recognised the Suphalak cat as a pure Thai breed last year.
Konja (Black cat)
Known as the "lucky black cat," the Konja cat has sleek, shiny black fur that enhances its elegant appearance. Its yellow-green eyes sparkle like moonlight in the dark.
Believed to possess special powers to ward off evil and boost the owner's authority, the Konja cat is also thought to provide protection from potential dangers.
In addition, the Konja is known for its love of freedom, playful nature and mysterious charm, making it irresistible to those who encounter it.
Khao Manee (White jewel cat)
Often referred to as the “Queen of Thai Cats,” the Khao Manee cat is a symbol of purity and good fortune. With its pristine white fur and captivating eyes—whether bright blue, amber or even rare two-tone eyes—it exudes elegance.
Once a royal cat in the palace, the Khao Manee remains one of the most popular breeds among cat lovers. Known for its gentle, intelligent, and friendly personality, the Khao Manee is the perfect companion.
It is believed that anyone who owns a Khao Manee cat will be blessed with luck in all aspects of life, enjoying prosperity and protection from the sacred forces surrounding them.