Five Thai cats shape national identity: heritage, luck and cultural pride

Thailand has officially designated five native cat breeds as national symbols in the pet category — a move that celebrates their deep roots in Thai culture and history, and aims to conserve and promote these rare felines as part of the kingdom’s living heritage.

The Cabinet endorsed the designation in November 2025 following a proposal from the National Identity Committee. In doing so, it put the spotlight on the fact that only five purebred Thai cats remain widely recognised today — each with its own distinctive traits, personality and place in Thai tradition.

For generations, Thai cats have appeared in folklore, historical manuscripts and royal courts, and their unique characteristics have helped them stand out from other cat populations around the world.

Below are the five “national cats” — and what each represents in the Thai cultural imagination.