BUREVESTNIK ANNIHILATE HOSTS NAKHON RATCHASIMA TO GRAB BRONZE AT 2021 ASIAN MENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

The second set turned out to be one-way traffic as Mikhail Ustinov displayed his good skill in penetrating the Thai defence with his spectacular attacks for the team's commanding 22-12 lead. After that, the strong visitors made short work of the smaller-built rivals to win the lopsided battle 25-17.

Nakhon Ratchasima still played cool under pressure in the third set, but the confident Kazakhs played with more consistency to take a narrow 21-18 lead before stretching it to 24-19, courtesy of their exceptional tactics including terrific jump serves and thundering cross-court attacks from Sergey and efficient blocks by Vladimir Prokofyev and Vorivodin. Burevestnik Almaty clinched the set 25-21, match and bronze medal.

Sergey Rezanov led Burevestnik Almaty with 17 points including 10 kills and team-leading 5 blocks, while Wanchai Tabwises was the only Thai player who scored double digits with 11 points for Nakhon Ratchasima, all from the attacks.

