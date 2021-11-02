Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Poland ski jumping team not to compete at FIS Continental Cup in China

The Poles are seen as one of the favorites to stand on the podium at the Winter Olympics. Olympic champion Kamil Stoch and his teammates haven't jumped on the Olympic hills yet as it was impossible to test the object due to the pandemic.

For Poland there is a chance to visit the hills in Zhangjiakou on December 4-5 when the FIS Continental Cup takes place. However, the association decided not to go to China as Poland will host the FIS World Cup contests at the same time.

