Mental health will remain a focus at the Beijing Olympics, USOPC leaders say

"Certainly, from the athletes' perspective, Tokyo had some very unique challenges that I have never seen before, and I'm sure Beijing will continue that as well," said Sean McCann, the USOPC's senior sport psychologist.

He said an emphasis that he and other USOPC mental health workers have offered to athletes is to simplify everything - to try not to focus on the empty stands and the heightened attention that come from competing in the Olympics.

The Tokyo Games were particularly trying, McCann said, because the pandemic forced many sports organizations to cancel top international events, including world championships. That kept a lot of competitors from being able to measure themselves against their rivals, and that unfamiliarity was a source of frustration for athletes who are obsessed with preparation but were unable to see the changes their opponents had made.

"I think most of the winter sports athletes going to Beijing will have had or will be close to having had a full schedule [in] the last year with covid modifications and protections without fans," McCann said. "I think that's the one [issue] that was an unknown for me in Tokyo, and I think it will be lessened this year."

Jessica Bartley, the USOPC's director of mental health services, said U.S. winter athletes are undergoing mental health screens to get "a baseline" to determine whether they have anxiety, depression or sleep disorders, or have seen a rise in drug and alcohol use. The athletes will be checked again this fall to see if anything has changed.

"We're trying to get some extra data points," she said.