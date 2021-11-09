Expert explains differences between two Covid-19 magic pills

Dr Atthasit Srisubat, a consultant with the ministry’s Medical Department, said both drugs work on reducing the viral load in the body, though Paxilovid has to be used in combination with another antiviral drug, Ritonavir, for maximum efficiency.
Here are some details about both Covid-19 drugs:
Molnupiravir
Paxilovid
“The ministry is set to propose the purchase of Molnupiravir at this week’s Cabinet meeting and will meet Pfizer representatives on Friday to discuss the purchase of Paxilovid. Both drugs should be registered and be available by December or January,” Dr Atthasit said.
Published : November 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
