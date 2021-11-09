Expert explains differences between two Covid-19 magic pills

Here are some details about both Covid-19 drugs:

Molnupiravir

Taken orally to treat influenza symptoms

Has proved to be effective against many types of coronavirus

Research shows that the drug reduces the risk of hospitalisation by 50 per cent and death by 100 per cent

Dosage is four 200mg Molnupiravir tabs taken twice a day for five days

Paxilovid

Pfizer has announced that the drug taken together with Ritonavir is up to 89 per cent effective in reducing the risk of hospital admission and death

To be taken orally twice a day for five days

Paxilovid inhibits the action of protease enzyme and blocks the creation of protein

“The ministry is set to propose the purchase of Molnupiravir at this week’s Cabinet meeting and will meet Pfizer representatives on Friday to discuss the purchase of Paxilovid. Both drugs should be registered and be available by December or January,” Dr Atthasit said.

