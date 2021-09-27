Looking for COVID-19 wonder drug

In August, Sinopharm also announced that its research team had discovered a potent neutralizing antibody against the Delta variant that could be effective in the short-term prevention and early treatment of COVID-19 triggered by the variant.

The monoclonal antibody, called 2B11, can effectively block the binding of novel coronavirus to the ACE2 enzyme attached to the membrane of cells in the intestines, kidney, testis, gallbladder and heart, preventing the virus from infecting cells.

In July, Tsinghua University, the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen and Brii Biosciences launched phase II clinical trials in China on a cocktail therapy of monoclonal antibodies BRII-196 and BRII-198. They were derived from antibodies isolated from people who had recovered from COVID-19.

The cocktail therapy also entered clinical trials in the United States, Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, the Philippines, and Mexico. The data suggested that BRII-196/BRII-198 could be a potent new treatment option for COVID-19.

Compared with biological macromolecular drugs, small molecular compounds have various mechanisms to play their roles by inhibiting the invasion, replication, assembly, and release of viruses.

DC402234 (FB2001), a COVID-19 drug candidate mainly developed by a research team at the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, entered Phase I clinical trial in the United States in March. It is a compound designed and synthesized through analyzing the crystal structure of the coronavirus' membrane protein.

DC402234 became the cover story of the journal Science in June.

Ding Sheng, dean of School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Tsinghua University, told Xinhua that it is hard to apply antibody drugs in early prevention. The antibody drugs, which need to be injected, are inconvenient to use among mild cases and non-hospitalized patients. They are also more costly, cannot adapt to the mutant variants well, and need cold-chain transportation.

Compared to their bigger counterparts, small molecular drugs have advantages in a large-scale promotion. They can be taken orally and stored at room temperatures.

Ding noted that small-molecule drugs could be quickly used in high-risk groups such as close contacts, or help patients with mild symptoms to improve their condition.

However, it takes a relatively long time to verify the drug's toxicity, making the R&D of small molecular drugs much slower.

Experts have pointed out that vaccines and drugs are both pivotal in controlling the spread of the virus. According to the current situation, researchers should focus on developing drugs for effective early prevention, drugs that can reduce mortality, and broad-spectrum antiviral drugs that can deal with mutant strains in the future.