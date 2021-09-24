Moderna chief expects enough vaccines for everyone by next year. Much of the world is still waiting.

Producing enough booster shots should be possible, too, to some extent, and even babies will be able to get vaccines, Stéphane Bancel told a Swiss newspaper in an interview published Thursday. Asked whether that could spell "a return to normal" next year, he replied: "As of today, in a year, I assume."

With the vaccine industry as a whole expanding production, "enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated," the French billionaire said.

Whether his predictions come true is likely to depend on narrowing the immunity gap between rich countries, which bid high in the contest to buy vaccines, and poorer countries, which rely on trickling donations.

"It is an obscenity" that some governments have hoarded, and sometimes wasted, shots while people elsewhere still wait for their first doses, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres told leaders in New York on Wednesday.