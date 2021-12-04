Caption Jaravee Boonchant claims her maiden professional trophy.

The 22-year-old Duke University graduate, despite an ending bogey, carded a final 68 and a total 12 under-par-204 to prevail at the par 72 6,465 yard layout in the season-ending tournament of the Thai LPGA Tour.
“I’m so overwhelmed to win my first title as a pro,” said Jaravee in her second tournament after turning professional in June. “I’m happy to stick to my game plan until the end. I’m pleased with the way I hit my driver and putter,” added Jaravee who finished her B.A. degree in statistical science with a minor in Japanese language.
“In fact I was so excited since on the 16th hole. Chanettee was playing so well and tried to catch up with me. But I kept my cool and hanged tough out there,” said Jaravee who had gone through 17 holes without an error until in on the 18th hole.
In fact, Jaravee is having a holiday in Thailand as she will return to the US in February for the Symetra Tour. She reached the second stage of the LPGA Qualifying School which earned her a spot in the futures tour (Symetra) for the 2022 season.
“I will spend the off-season preparing for the Symetra Tour next year. My goal is to finish in the top 10 of the Symetra, so that I can get a berth into LPGA Tour in the following year,” said Jaravee who received her biggest cheque of Bt600,000 as the winner on Friday.
17-year-old Chanettee from Chiang Mai also hit a final 68 to finish at lone second on 11 under-par-205, three shots ahead of Arpichaya Yubol who signed off with a 70 and a total 8 under-par-208. They received Bt400,000 and Bt300,000 respectively.
Meanwhile, Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, who won the season-opening Thai LPGA event in Kanchanaburi in July, ends the year as the No 1 player on the Thai LPGA Tour, earning an overall prize money of Bt671,033.
Lerpong Amsa-ngiam
Contributing Writer
Published : December 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
