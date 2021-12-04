Caption Jaravee Boonchant claims her maiden professional trophy.

In fact, Jaravee is having a holiday in Thailand as she will return to the US in February for the Symetra Tour. She reached the second stage of the LPGA Qualifying School which earned her a spot in the futures tour (Symetra) for the 2022 season.

“I will spend the off-season preparing for the Symetra Tour next year. My goal is to finish in the top 10 of the Symetra, so that I can get a berth into LPGA Tour in the following year,” said Jaravee who received her biggest cheque of Bt600,000 as the winner on Friday.

17-year-old Chanettee from Chiang Mai also hit a final 68 to finish at lone second on 11 under-par-205, three shots ahead of Arpichaya Yubol who signed off with a 70 and a total 8 under-par-208. They received Bt400,000 and Bt300,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, who won the season-opening Thai LPGA event in Kanchanaburi in July, ends the year as the No 1 player on the Thai LPGA Tour, earning an overall prize money of Bt671,033.

Lerpong Amsa-ngiam

Contributing​ Writer