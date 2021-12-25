" Thailand continues to beat Vietnam in the second round" : Mano Polking

"In the matter of VAR It's good to make football with good quality. But it must be done in the correct way like foreign leagues do. Parts from the first game with comments many vietnamese fans I think that even with VAR The result of the decision will be the same as before. It didn't help the decision to change. In addition, if talking about VAR, Thai should also get a new penalty shootout because the Vietnamese goalkeeper does not stand on the line. However, I do not want to focus on the judge's decision. Because in the game there are many things to analyze and focus on the game better.”

"I don't think Thailand and Vietnam are better quality. Because both teams have good teams. good player resources And there are clear guidelines for playing. As for Chanathip, we know his quality very well and performed very well. In the first game, it was nice to have Chanathip in the team. And hope to perform well again in the second game which will be a difficult game You have to play as a team for 90 minutes, but as I said, it's a dangerous game and requires concentration.”

“Vietnam's game plan is thought to be different from the first match. Because now the score starts with Thailand leading 2-0, I think Vietnam should use the same plan in the second half. Wingback pushed up and attacked more and moved more of Nguyen Guang Hai into the middle. which the Thai team has to analyze at each point well Along with tutoring the team to deal with all the systems that Vietnam can use In addition, it will return to play in its own way like a good first half game. Don't pack too many defensive games like in the second half."

Thanawat Suongchitthavorn, Thailand midfielder, said,

“Everyone in the team is very confident. But I believe that the second game will be difficult for sure. However, I am confident that the team has good quality to qualify for the finals.”

The next match program for the Thai national team will meet with the Vietnamese national team. in the semi-finals of the ASEAN Championship The second match will be played on December 26, 2021, 7.30 p.m. broadcast live on CH7 HD and AIS Play.