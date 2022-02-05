India's COVID-19 deaths surpass 500,000, schools to reopen in Delhi as cases decline

The health ministry data showed 1,072 new deaths due to the pandemic reported since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 500,055.

There are currently 1,435,569 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 98,352 recorded during the past 24 hours.

A total of 40,017,088 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far in the South Asian country, including 246,674 newly registered recoveries.

The Delhi government announced Friday that schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will be allowed to reopen from Monday, as COVID-19 cases decline once again in the capital of India.

Schools, that have been shut since the last week of December, will be reopened from the next week for students of Classes 9 to 12, and it has been made mandatory for all teachers to be fully vaccinated before resuming their work from Feb. 7.