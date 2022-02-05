Premier League scores billions for UK during pandemic but Thai league sickening

The league and clubs generated total tax revenue of £3.6 billion in 2019/20, including £1.4 billion paid by players.

The Premier League also generated employment growth, supporting 94,000 jobs across the UK.

Meanwhile the EPL’s global appeal stayed strong during the pandemic with a worldwide audience of 3.2 billion in 2019/20, double that of the UEFA Champions League. Before Covid-19 disruption, stadiums were a record 97.8-per-cent full across the league.

EY said the on-pitch success had allowed continued and increased investment in communities and football at all levels. The Premier League also provided parachute payments worth £455 million to UK clubs in lower leagues in 2019/20.