Premier League scores billions for UK during pandemic but Thai league sickening

Their analysis reveals that the EPL contributed £7.6 billion (339 billion baht) to the UK economy during the 2019/20 season despite being suspended for more than three months due to Covid-19.
The league and clubs generated total tax revenue of £3.6 billion in 2019/20, including £1.4 billion paid by players.
The Premier League also generated employment growth, supporting 94,000 jobs across the UK.
Meanwhile the EPL’s global appeal stayed strong during the pandemic with a worldwide audience of 3.2 billion in 2019/20, double that of the UEFA Champions League. Before Covid-19 disruption, stadiums were a record 97.8-per-cent full across the league.
EY said the on-pitch success had allowed continued and increased investment in communities and football at all levels. The Premier League also provided parachute payments worth £455 million to UK clubs in lower leagues in 2019/20.
Related News
Middlesbrough stun Man Utd on penalties in FA Cup
Manchester Utd’s Mason Greenwood arrested after rape claim
Eight people reported dead in crush at African Cup of Nations match
The pandemic has been less kind to Thai League clubs, some of which have been forced out of business.
Many professional players in Thailand have also complained of not receiving their salaries during the Covid crisis.
Published : February 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022