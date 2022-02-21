Thailand’s new snooker world champion gets hero’s welcome, calls for govt support

Nutcharut and her manager Borrirak Jongchotchatchawal were greeted at Suvarnabhumi by a reception committee led by Billiard Sports Association of Thailand president Sakda Rattanasuban and a fan club.

Nutcharut thanked the officials and fans for their warm welcome, adding she was happy since winning the world title would boost Thailand’s reputation among international snooker players.

She also asked the government to stop calling snooker a gambling sport, because Thai players such as “James” Wattana Pu-Ob-Orm, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Noppol Saengkham had boosted the country’s image in the industry.

She also thanked Rattana Bundit University for supporting Thai snooker players until they graduated and Hi-End Snooker Club for helping with her travel expenses.