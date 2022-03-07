Sun, March 13, 2022

life

‘Iron Man’ Rodtang eyes ONE history in super-fight against ‘Mighty Mouse’

With over 300 fights under his belt, Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon is unfazed by any challenger, including Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will meet the 12-time Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) world champion in a special rules super-fight at ONE X on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The event will commemorate ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary.

Rodtang and Johnson have agreed to a style of fighting that has never been done before inside the ONE Circle.

The bout will unfold over four rounds of three minutes each that will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA, with the first and third rounds under Muay Thai rules and the second and fourth rounds under MMA rules.

Rodtang is eager to face Johnson and demonstrate his own MMA prowess and his spectacular Muay Thai skills.

“The first round is going to say a lot. DJ will be looking at the first round to see what we’ve both got,” Rodtang said.

“I have worked on my ground game a lot, particularly my submission defence. But, of course, I still prefer striking since I am more confident with it.

“If it does go to the ground, we’ll see if my training is enough to survive against one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.”

He understands the significance of the fight and what it can do for his future.

“This fight is a rare occurrence in the history of martial arts,” he added.

“It’s very rare that you get a mixed-rules fight featuring Muay Thai and MMA.

“I’m so excited because DJ is my idol and he’s one of the best fighters in the world. It will be an honour to share the circle with him,” Rodtang said.

The fight will be broadcast live on the ONE Super App.

Published : March 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
