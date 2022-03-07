‘Iron Man’ Rodtang eyes ONE history in super-fight against ‘Mighty Mouse’

“The first round is going to say a lot. DJ will be looking at the first round to see what we’ve both got,” Rodtang said.

“I have worked on my ground game a lot, particularly my submission defence. But, of course, I still prefer striking since I am more confident with it.

“If it does go to the ground, we’ll see if my training is enough to survive against one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.”

He understands the significance of the fight and what it can do for his future.

“This fight is a rare occurrence in the history of martial arts,” he added.

“It’s very rare that you get a mixed-rules fight featuring Muay Thai and MMA.

“I’m so excited because DJ is my idol and he’s one of the best fighters in the world. It will be an honour to share the circle with him,” Rodtang said.

The fight will be broadcast live on the ONE Super App.