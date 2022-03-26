Precocious Chanette Eyes on Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Crowns

“The greens were very stiff today and the flag positions were difficult for me. If I didn’t hit the ball to the right positions, I would end up in trouble” said the 17-year-old Chanettee who will now vie to become the first player to win two successive Thailand Mixed titles. Last month she hoisted her first trophy at the Springfield Royal Country Club, beating Pavarisa Yoktuan by three shots.

“I will need to remain clam on the final day. If I got frustrated like today, I wouldn’t be able to concentrate on my game,” added Chanettee who has bagged two victories this season including the National Qualifiers of the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

Arpichya, who seized the top spot on the leaders’ board along with Chanettee after the midway stage, had to bear with a roller-coaster day, swapping five birdies with five bogeys before settling with a 72 and a total 12 under-par-204.