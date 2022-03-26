Sun, April 03, 2022

life

Precocious Chanette Eyes on Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Crowns

Promising teenager Chanettee Wannasaen has her eyes firmly fixed on back-to-back wins as she grabbed a two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Bt3 million Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf at the Southern Hills Golf & Country Club on Saturday.

The big-hitter from Chiang Mai generated three birdies, an eagle on the ninth hole against three bogeys to end the third round with a 70 and 14 under-par-202 with co-overnight leader Arpichaya Yubol trailing two shots behind. 

“The greens were very stiff today and the flag positions were difficult for me. If I didn’t hit the ball to the right positions, I would end up in trouble” said the 17-year-old Chanettee who will now vie to become the first player to win two successive Thailand Mixed titles. Last month she hoisted her first trophy at the Springfield Royal Country Club, beating Pavarisa Yoktuan by three shots.

“I will need to remain clam on the final day. If I got frustrated like today, I wouldn’t be able to concentrate on my game,” added Chanettee who has bagged two victories this season including the National Qualifiers of the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

Arpichya, who seized the top spot on the leaders’ board along with Chanettee after the midway stage, had to bear with a roller-coaster day, swapping five birdies with five bogeys before settling with a 72 and a total 12 under-par-204.

“It was tough to control the shots because the ball rolled pretty fast today. I didn’t play my game at all and I was a bit upset with myself,” bemoaned Arpichaya who won a record five straight LPGA Thailand Tour titles back in 2018.

“I will need to be extra patient and be more prudent on Sunday. I have to read the lie better and calculate the ball speed well on such a fast green condition,’’ added the 19yera-old from Saraburi.

Prom Meesawat

Two-time champion Prom Meesawat, with a 68, followed four shots off the lead on 10 under-par-206. The 37-year-old from Hua Hin will eye on his third victory on the TrustGolf Tour following wins at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai and Black Mountain Golf Club on homesoil last year.

“It will be tough to catch up with the leader as the women still have the advantage on the tee box distance. Besides, several par 3 holes are not easy at all. But I will give it a try and see what’s going to happen,” Prom said. 

A stoke behind was Nirun Sae-ung who carded a 71 and a total 207, followed by former LPGA member Supamas Saengchan who shot a 70 on 208. 

Published : March 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

