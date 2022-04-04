Somkiat follows history-making Moto2 win with 2nd in Argentina

The Thai motorcycle racer started from 7th place on the grid but showed superb form to overtake all but one of the bikes ahead of him and grab second place at the chequered flag.
The 23-year-old racer from IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex moved into the lead at the halfway stage of the race before he finally had to settle for second behind Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team Kalex).
A graduate of the “Honda Race to the Dream” project, Somkiat has shown outstanding prowess on the bike during his fourth season in Moto2.
Two weeks ago, he made history by becoming the first Thai to win a motorcycle grand prix when he took the chequered flag at Mandalika, Indonesia.
On Monday, he was only 1.538 seconds from achieving back-to-back victories.
The result means that Somkiat has finished on the podium at both races he has started this year, after missing the season-opener in Qatar due to a heavy fall earlier in the weekend. It also moves him into third in the Moto2 Riders World Championship standings, with 18 races left in the 21-circuit season.
Taking the podium, Somkiat said: “My first thought after this second position was to thank my team. The bike today was perfect, allowing me to fight with the top guys. Vietti was speedy and he managed the tyres very well. I was on the limit, and this second position was the maximum for me today.”
Published : April 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
