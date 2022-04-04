Thailand still top choice among foreign film-makers, film board hears

The Tourism and Sports Ministry told the meeting that its policy of promoting Thailand for foreign films achieved success after the government approved the resumption of shooting under Covid-19 safety measures.

Between July 1 and March 16, 196 foreign films were shot in Thailand, 86 of which had their own production teams. These 86 filmmakers, who came from 33 different countries, created 4.24 billion baht worth of revenue for the country.

The top five countries that used Thailand as a location for their films during this period were India, France, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. However, the three countries that spent the most in Thailand to make films during that period were the United States, Australia and Hong Kong, which spent 1.95 billion baht, 702 million baht and 616 million baht, respectively.