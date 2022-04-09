Favipiravir not very effective against severe Covid, says lung specialist

He suggested that patients in the high-risk group should be prescribed medicines that are more efficient, such as Molnupiravir or Paxlovid within the first five days of the infection.

There is evidence that these two anti-viral medicines can block serious symptoms and even death, while there is no such evidence for Favipiravir, the specialist said.

Manoon cited an 85-year-old male patient as an example. He said this patient had broken his hip bone and was bedridden. He suffered from hypertension and enlarged prostate.

He went for a health check-up on March 12 and was found to be healthy. However, upon learning that the patient had not had a single Covid-19 jab, his doctor urged him to get one immediately. So, the patient’s daughter arranged for him to get his first AstraZeneca jab on March 18.