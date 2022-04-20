Fri, April 22, 2022

life

Liverpool go top after crushing Man United 4-0

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Liverpool go top after crushing Man...

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool comfortably beat old rivals Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday (April 19) to move top of the Premier League, for 24 hours at least.

Liverpool moved to 76 points from 32 games with title rivals Manchester City on 74 points from one game fewer, with Pep Guardiola's side hosting Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad on Wednesday.
 

Colombian Luis Diaz gave Liverpool a fifth-minute lead, tapping in from close range after Sadio Mane set Mohamed Salah free down the right and the Egyptian delivered a pinpoint low cross for a simple finish.

In the seventh-minute both sets of fans paid tribute to an absent Cristiano Ronaldo by standing and applauding.

On Monday Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said one of the two babies, a boy, had died.

Liverpool

United's problems, however, got worse in the 10th minute when Paul Pogba limped off injured and with Ralf Rangnick's side struggling to get any foothold in the game, it was no surprise when the home side doubled their advantage.

Mane again provided the spark with a superb first-time pass finding Salah who, having lost his bewildered marker Diogo Dalot, cut in from the right and provided his trademark left-foot finish.

The creator turned finisher in the 68th minute, as Mane made it 3-0 after Andy Robertson broke down the left and then Salah completed the rout five minutes from the end.

Manchester United

Published : April 19, 2022

By : Reuters

Latest News

Mark Bangkok’s 240th birthday with special trip around Rattanakosin Island

Published : Apr 21, 2022

BMTA seeks private concessionaire to run its EV bus fleet

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Peninsula Plaza bids adieu to make way for new THB4.6-billion hotel

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Manchester United appoint Erik Ten Hag as Manager

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.