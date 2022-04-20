Liverpool go top after crushing Man United 4-0

Colombian Luis Diaz gave Liverpool a fifth-minute lead, tapping in from close range after Sadio Mane set Mohamed Salah free down the right and the Egyptian delivered a pinpoint low cross for a simple finish.

In the seventh-minute both sets of fans paid tribute to an absent Cristiano Ronaldo by standing and applauding.

On Monday Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said one of the two babies, a boy, had died.