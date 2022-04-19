HEARTBREAKING : Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

In response, Manchester United said on Twitter: "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”