HEARTBREAKING : Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son

The Manchester United star wrote on social media that although his partner Georgina Rodriguez had given birth to a girl, her twin brother had died.
"It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," said the message.
"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.
"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.
"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support."
"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.
"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."
In response, Manchester United said on Twitter: "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”
Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who have been together since 2016, announced in October they were expecting twins. Ronaldo has five children, two of them with Rodriguez, including their newborn daughter. In March, Rodriguez posted on Instagram that Ronaldo is "the best father in the world."
Ronaldo played in Manchester United's recent match on Saturday against Norwich City in Premier League play, scoring a hat trick in a 3-2 victory.
His club and others in the soccer world turned to Twitter to support Ronaldo and his family.
Published : April 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
