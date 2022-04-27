Thai national kit for SEA Games ready

He said that the design for the kits is based on the concept “Power of Spirit”. The concept was born after the company collected ideas from athletes in several sports because the spirit of the athletes and related personnel are important, he said.

A total of 871 Thai athletes will participate in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games, 483 male and 388 female.

The Thai contingent to the Games will be the second biggest, behind hosts Vietnam whose 965 athletes will be in the fray in various events.