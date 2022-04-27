Sat, April 30, 2022

life

Thai national kit for SEA Games ready

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai national kit for SEA Games rea...

The Thailand National Team has unveiled the official kits for the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi from May 12 to 23.

Thiti Pluckchaoom, vice president of Grand Sport Group, said that the company has designed and manufactured the kits for Thai athletes to use when competing in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games.

He said that the design for the kits is based on the concept “Power of Spirit”. The concept was born after the company collected ideas from athletes in several sports because the spirit of the athletes and related personnel are important, he said.

A total of 871 Thai athletes will participate in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games, 483 male and 388 female.

The Thai contingent to the Games will be the second biggest, behind hosts Vietnam whose 965 athletes will be in the fray in various events.

Thai national kit for SEA Games ready Thai national kit for SEA Games ready Thai national kit for SEA Games ready Thai national kit for SEA Games ready Thai national kit for SEA Games ready

Tickets for Justin Bieber concert in Bangkok reselling for THB1.6m

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Gritty Teen Chanettee Hangs onto Lead

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Thaworn Celebrates Back-to-Back Thai Senior Tour Wins

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Kiradech hits a career-first hole in one in Mexico

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Boosters less effective against more prevalent BA.2 subvariant: Dr Yong

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Jail, dismissal for Navy drill sergeant over ‘semen incident’

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thai air traffic to surge after entry rules eased on Sunday: CAAT

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thailand sees little progress in effort to curb human trafficking

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Bring back a sense of nostalgia on Bitkub Chain's first anniversary

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.