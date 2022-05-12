De Bruyne 'BEYOND PERFECT' says Guardiola

Asked about KDB’s stellar display, Guardiola said: “What can I say? In the second part of the season, he has been beyond perfect.

“I am so disappointed in him that he missed a fifth goal when he hit the post!

“He has always been a guy who is so generous and has the sense to make an assist, but I think this season he has the sense to be prolific and score goals.

"He won the game against Chelsea; he scored a goal against Madrid and has been scoring decisive goals.

“I am very pleased for him. Scoring four goals in the decisive part of the season right now is so important.

“You have to arrive in the box. You have to be close to the box and this season I think he has done that better and better.

“Hopefully, that can continue. Not just this year, but for the rest of his career. I have the feeling he has now started enjoying goals.

“Before it was just assists, but now I have the feeling he thinks ‘I like when my team-mates come to hug me because I scored a goal’. It’s good!”