Explainer: SEA Games and their various mascots

Cat and elephant - symbols of Thailand

Cats and elephants have been used symbolically by Thailand for a long time. In the 1998 Asian Games in Thailand, an elephant named Chai-Yo was the mascot while the motto was “Friendship beyond Frontiers”.

At the last two Southeast Asian Games hosted by Thailand — in 1995 and 2007 — cats served as mascots.

The 1995 Southeast Asian Games were held in Chiang Mai and the 700th Anniversary Stadium was used as the main venue.

The mascot for the Games was a Siamese cat named Sawasdee. It is believed that Siamese cats bring luck and they were kept in the palace since the Ayutthaya Kingdom.

The red umbrella carried by the cat was representative of Chiang Mai’s Bo Sang Village, which is famous for its exquisite hand-made and painted umbrellas. The name ‘Sawasdee’ represented Thainess and the identity of Chiang Mai.

The 2007 SEA Games hosted by Thailand were held in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The mascot for this competition was a Korat cat named Can. It has its origin in the Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima. The mascot, clad in a "Pha Khao Ma", a traditional Thai loincloth, and playing the khaen, a Northeastern-style mouth organ, represented Thainess and the Northeastern region.

Lion and tiger

Singapore chose a lion named Nila as the mascot for the 2015 SEA Games. The lion is the national animal of Singapore while the name Nila came from Singapore’s founder Sang Nila Utama. Nila had a red mane and heart-shaped face and was described as courageous, passionate and friendly.

In the 2017 SEA Games, hosts Malaysia chose the Malayan tiger as a mascot. It was named Rimau, an abbreviation of the games' core values: Respect, Integrity, Move, Attitude and Unity.

The Malayan tiger could symbolise the country as Malaysia is located in the middle and the lower part of the Malay Peninsula. The tiger is highly regarded in Malaysia as it is present in Malaysia’s coat of arms, symbolising strength and courage.

Therefore, the tiger is the symbol for Malaysia in sports as we have seen the yellow tiger symbol often.

“Pami” a symbol for unity

A mascot does not have to always come from animals. The 2019 SEA Games host, the Philippines, did not use an animal as a mascot but a simple design, “Pami”, was chosen to represent the family.

Pami comprised four circles with four different colours from the flag of the Philippines — white, blue, red, and yellow. The motto of the competition was “We Win as One”.

These are examples of mascots used in the SEA Games. They are not only charming and attractive but they also can unite and reduce tensions in the competition because the SEA Games is held to forge deeper ties among Southeast Asian countries.