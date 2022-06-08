NB3 Junior Golf Boss Expects Thai Success in World Championship

Throughout the four-day competition, Burr witnessed and was so impressed by the potentials of local juniors that he believed they would have a breakthrough in the US tournament.

“The amount of talent that I’ve seen in these for days, there’s no doubt in my mind that the winners that come from Thailand will have the chance to win in the World Championship. I can’t say how proud and surprised I am to see how good these kids are,” said Burr.

Kittipong Kamlangklee and Natchanok Tunwannaruk will represent Thailand in the boys’ and girls’ 15-18 categories respectively while Prakit Jumpla and Namo Luangnitikul will compete in the 12-14 boys’ and girls’ 12-14 events. Also earning their spots in the World Championship are Takrit Supagonchoowong and Suritpreeya Pruksanubal in the boys’ and girls’ 8-11 divisions.

“I think they are good enough. I think the girl (Natchanok) from the 15-18 girls is already verbally committed to play at the University of Georgia. We’ve known about her in the US for a long time. I would not at all be surprised if she went to the US and won the World Championship,” the NB3 Junior Golf executive viewed.

Notah Begay III Thailand National Championship was derived from what was the World Championship in the US. For the first time, an NB3 event was held outside the United States.

“I know that Thailand is passionate about golf. Certainly, some of the best players in the world are Thai. To give these kids a pathway to come to the US to have the chance to get educated at some of the best schools for free is a win-win for everybody,” Burr said.