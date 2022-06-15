Thai volleyball campaign in disarray as 8 women infected with Covid

Somporn Chaibangyan, president of the Thailand Volleyball Association, confirmed on Wednesday that four players — Piyanut Pannoy, Supattra Pairoj, Watchareeya Nuanjam, and Sutadta Chuewulim — were found to be infected with Covid-19 before the match, while Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Natthanicha Jaisaen, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, and Tichakorn Boonlert tested positive after the match.

Somporn said the team has been considerably weakened as only seven or eight players are left with only one libero. He added that there was also the likelihood of more players being infected.

He said it was an unfortunate development as the team has been in great form, but on the positive side many substitute players would get chances to play.

He said that the association has contacted the sport’s parent body, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) to allow replacements. Somporn said the FIVB had said it would discuss with other nations about the request.