Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Thai volleyball campaign in disarray as 8 women infected with Covid

Eight players of the Thai women’s national volleyball team are infected with Covid-19, the Thailand Volleyball Association said on Wednesday.

Volleyball fans have been curious that some players were missing from training after the team won 3-0 against Canada 3-0 at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League on Tuesday at Quezon City in the Philippines.

Somporn Chaibangyan, president of the Thailand Volleyball Association, confirmed on Wednesday that four players — Piyanut Pannoy, Supattra Pairoj, Watchareeya Nuanjam, and Sutadta Chuewulim — were found to be infected with Covid-19 before the match, while Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Natthanicha Jaisaen, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, and Tichakorn Boonlert tested positive after the match.

Somporn said the team has been considerably weakened as only seven or eight players are left with only one libero. He added that there was also the likelihood of more players being infected.

He said it was an unfortunate development as the team has been in great form, but on the positive side many substitute players would get chances to play.

He said that the association has contacted the sport’s parent body, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) to allow replacements. Somporn said the FIVB had said it would discuss with other nations about the request.

If permitted, the team will call up Wipawee Srithong, Jarasporn Bundasak, Kannika Thipachot, Tichaya Boonlert, and Khatthalee Pinsuwan.

The Thais had dominated the group with victories over Bulgaria, Serbia and China during the first week in Ankara, Turkey. Thailand are currently second behind Japan.

The country will lock horns with Poland on Thursday at 10am. Catch the match live on TV channel One31 or GMM25.

 

