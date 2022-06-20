Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Stage being set for clash of English football giants in Bangkok

A special match between Dream Team Classic and VIP The Match was organised at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday as part of preparations for the upcoming exhibition match between Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool next month.

Setting the stage for “The Match: Bangkok Century Cup 2022”, scheduled to be played at the Rajamangala Stadium on July 12, the grass has been changed, while water and light systems have been improved to meet international standards.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

The exhibition match between the Premier League giants in Bangkok will be broadcast on AIS Play application and can be watched at SF cinemas nationwide.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

Vinij Lertratanachai, the CEO of Fresh Air Festival, the organisers, said that it would be a historic encounter as it would be the first time that Manchester United and Liverpool would be playing against each other in Asia.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

He added that hosting this match would show that Thailand is the centre of Asia to host all major events in the future.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

