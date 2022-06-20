Stage being set for clash of English football giants in Bangkok

Setting the stage for “The Match: Bangkok Century Cup 2022”, scheduled to be played at the Rajamangala Stadium on July 12, the grass has been changed, while water and light systems have been improved to meet international standards.
The exhibition match between the Premier League giants in Bangkok will be broadcast on AIS Play application and can be watched at SF cinemas nationwide.
Vinij Lertratanachai, the CEO of Fresh Air Festival, the organisers, said that it would be a historic encounter as it would be the first time that Manchester United and Liverpool would be playing against each other in Asia.
He added that hosting this match would show that Thailand is the centre of Asia to host all major events in the future.
Published : June 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
