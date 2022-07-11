Novak Djokovic clinches seventh Wimbledon title

Djokovic, 35, was outclassed by Grand Slam's final debutant Kyrgios in the opening set as the confident Australian broke in the fifth game to make it 6-4.

But the resilient Djokovic kept his composure in his eighth final at the grass-court Grand Slam, seeing off the 27-year-old Kyrgios with suffocating defense.

"I am lost words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me. It always has been and will be the most special one in my heart," said Djokovic after clinching the Wimbledon title for the fourth time in a row.

"It motivated me to play in my small mountain resort and I saw Pete Sampras win and I asked my mum and dad to buy me a racquet.

"It was my first image of tennis - every single time it gets more meaningful, and I'm blessed to be standing here with the trophy."



