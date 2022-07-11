BA.5 more damaging to lungs than earlier subvariants: study

Thira explained the study showed that BA.5 has a different mechanism for entering human cells from BA.1 and BA.1 subvariants.

Like the Delta strain, BA.5 enters cells via the TMPRSS2 pathway and is more likely to infect the lower lung.

This is reflected by the increased rate of Covid-19 hospitalisation in countries where BA.5 is spreading, said the study.

Titled “SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.5: Evolving tropism and evasion of potent humoral responses and resistance to clinical immunotherapeutics relative to viral variants of concern”, the study was published on the medRxiv pre-print server and has not yet been peer-reviewed.