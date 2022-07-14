Watch live telecast of Thai women's volleyball team

This is the first time the Thai women have qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League.
The match will be telecast on ONE31 channel but sports fans will not be able to watch it online, as the channel has got only a TV broadcast licence.
Therefore, fans will have to subscribe online and watch at www.volleyballworld.tv at US$3.99 per day, $7.99 per month, or $74.99 per year.
Subscribers could watch through applications on both iOS and Android devices.
Published : July 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
