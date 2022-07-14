Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Watch live telecast of Thai women's volleyball team

Volleyball fans can watch a live telecast or as live online streaming the Thai women's team take on hosts Turkey at Ankara Arena in Ankara on Thursday, 10.30pm.

This is the first time the Thai women have qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League.

The match will be telecast on ONE31 channel but sports fans will not be able to watch it online, as the channel has got only a TV broadcast licence.

Therefore, fans will have to subscribe online and watch at www.volleyballworld.tv at US$3.99 per day, $7.99 per month, or $74.99 per year.

Subscribers could watch through applications on both iOS and Android devices.

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

