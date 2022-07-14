Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Man Utd thanks Thai fans for 'passionate support'

Manchester United has thanked Thai fans for the warm welcome they were given during the four days they spent in Bangkok.

The club posted on Facebook on Wednesday, “Thank you for having us, Bangkok — we felt your passionate support throughout our stay” with some pictures.

Manchester United beat Premier League rivals Liverpool 4-0 in a one-off match on Tuesday and left for Australia to play two pre-season matches.

The team will play against Melbourne Victory on Friday in Melbourne, and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on July 19 in Perth.

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

