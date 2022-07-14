Man Utd thanks Thai fans for 'passionate support'

The club posted on Facebook on Wednesday, “Thank you for having us, Bangkok — we felt your passionate support throughout our stay” with some pictures.
Manchester United beat Premier League rivals Liverpool 4-0 in a one-off match on Tuesday and left for Australia to play two pre-season matches.
The team will play against Melbourne Victory on Friday in Melbourne, and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on July 19 in Perth.
Published : July 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
