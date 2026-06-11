France honours Thai auteur Apichatpong with Legion of Honour

He later returned to Cannes success in 2021 when Memoria, starring Tilda Swinton, won the Jury Prize. The film further cemented his reputation as a major figure in contemporary auteur cinema.

From independent film to visual art

Beyond feature films, Apichatpong is also a visual artist whose work spans short films, video installations and exhibitions. His career has developed largely outside Thailand’s mainstream studio system, giving his work a personal and experimental quality that has attracted strong recognition from international festivals, museums and art institutions.

Born in Bangkok and raised in Khon Kaen, Apichatpong studied architecture at Khon Kaen University before earning a Master of Fine Arts in filmmaking from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He began making films and video shorts in the 1990s and has since become one of the most recognisable Thai names in global art cinema.

Mentor to younger Thai artists

The embassy also highlighted Apichatpong’s role beyond his own films, noting his importance to a new generation of Thai artists and filmmakers.

His influence has extended across Thailand’s independent film community, where his international success has helped open space for more experimental voices and alternative forms of storytelling.

Through the Legion of Honour, France has paid tribute not only to Apichatpong’s body of work, but also to the broader cultural bridge he has helped build between Thailand and the international film world.