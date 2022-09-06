TIJ launches "Missing Stone" short film at academic seminar on restorative justice’s 20th anniversary to push for “restorative justice” in Thai society
"Why should I enter this process? Who will want to reconcile with the rogues who killed my husband?” a woman said resentfully. With her life turned upside down in the wake of her husband’s death, this widow could not understand why she should embrace restorative justice and forgive offenders. When she was invited to enter the process, she was full of doubts and resentment.
Her reactions were woven into a short documentary film, “Missing Stone”, alongside knowledge, produced by Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ). The film was first screened in July 2022 at the online academic seminar marking the 20th anniversary of the United Nations’ resolution on basic principles on the use of restorative justice programs in criminal matters.
Missing Stone ranks among materials used by TIJ to promote understanding and benefits of restorative justice in Thailand.
This short film is based on a true story of gangsters hurling a stone at a van and killing its driver. The crime took place in 2004. But resulting legal proceedings concluded in 2018 with offenders admitting their crime, offering compensation, showing remorse, and asking for forgiveness. Both sides (teenagers who committed the crime and the victim’s wife) have finally turned forgiving, becoming a good example of how what seemed impossible could be possible. The lawyer said in the film that, "Who could ever forgive the persons causing her husband’s death? The chance of forgiving was almost zero”. Yet, the film finally shows how restorative-justice process has made forgiveness “possible”.
Restorative justice, which complements conventional justice systems, encourages offenders’ repentance and offerings of recompense. Compensation does not necessarily have to be in the form of money. It may materialize in the forms of giving up unacceptable behaviors and reintegrating into society as quality citizens too. Restorative justice also focuses on healing the emotional wound of victims and compensating them. Moreover, restorative justice seeks corrections that both the wrongdoers and victims have agreed to. Most important of all, restorative justice shall be carried out with the consent of both sides only.
“Missing Stone” presents well-rounded perspectives towards the equal treatments of humans. As the deceased men could not come back alive, the focus was on deep rehabilitation for his wife. Offenders, meanwhile, were given opportunities to pay for the crime and restore their human potential through restorative justice. At the heart of restorative justice are the all-encompassing rehabilitation of offenders (criminals) and “admission of guilt, repentance, apology, and forgiveness” as restorative justice aims to enable everyone to live peacefully in society.
Restorative justice can materialize through collaboration and contributions of both parties in the conflict, specialists, relevant officials such as police, lawyers, judicial officials, probations officials, and psychologists, as well as locals. Officials in charge of restorative justice therefore must understand and be able to reach out to communities involved as well.
The academic seminar marking the 20th anniversary of the United Nations’ resolution on basic principles on the use of restorative justice programs in criminal matters, a part of efforts to promote restorative justice, provided a forum to promote works and activities from TIJ collaborations with relevant partners in the field of restorative-justice promotion in Thailand.
“This short documentary film aims to widely promote understanding in restorative-justice arrangements among officials and the audience. TIJ also seeks to advance the policy-based campaign on restorative justice for youth by organizing camps to listen to and reflect youth’s views on the application of restorative justice to Thai educational institutes,” Dr. Phiset Sa-ardyen, executive director of TIJ, said at the opening of the academic seminar.
“The Faculty of Learning Sciences and Education of the Thammasat University and the Saint Gabriel’s Foundation of Thailand have collaborated with TIJ in the pilot phase of RJ in School. This collaboration is crucial to promote knowledge and understanding among youth and teachers of how to resolve conflicts in their educational institutes,” Prof. Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak, an advisor to TIJ, added.
The seminar also featured presentations on restorative justice and criminal justice by Prof. Yvon Dandurand, a professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice at the University of Fraser Valley, Canada; Mrs. Prakairatana Thontiravong, a former chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission; Mr. Vongthep Arthakaivalvatee, an advisor to TIJ and a former deputy secretary-general of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community; and Mrs. Ticha na Nakorn, Director of Ban Kanchanapisek Juvenile Vocational Training Center.
At the seminar, panelists addressing restorative-justice promotion were:
- Director of “Missing Stone” short documentary film
- Dean of Faculty of Learning Sciences and Education, the Thammasat University or representative
- Chair for education of Saint Gabriel’s Foundation of Thailand or representative
- Dean of Faculty of Laws, the Chiang Mai University or representative
- Director-general of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, the Ministry of Justice or representative
- Moderator and presenter of research findings: Mr. Ukrit Sornprohm, Project Manager - Rule of Law and Criminal Justice) at TIJ
TIJ is determined to propel the application of restorative justice in every judicial stage in Thailand, and also to promote public awareness and understanding of the issue.
“Missing Stone” was available for viewing not just at the academic seminar but also over YouTube via "TIJ Just Right Channel" channel. TIJ hopes that this moving film, which is based on a true story, will empower all relevant parties in driving and applying “restorative justice” to resolve legal disputes and other disputes in judicial process or other sectors of society.