TIJ launches "Missing Stone" short film at academic seminar on restorative justice’s 20th anniversary to push for “restorative justice” in Thai society

Restorative justice can materialize through collaboration and contributions of both parties in the conflict, specialists, relevant officials such as police, lawyers, judicial officials, probations officials, and psychologists, as well as locals. Officials in charge of restorative justice therefore must understand and be able to reach out to communities involved as well.

The academic seminar marking the 20th anniversary of the United Nations’ resolution on basic principles on the use of restorative justice programs in criminal matters, a part of efforts to promote restorative justice, provided a forum to promote works and activities from TIJ collaborations with relevant partners in the field of restorative-justice promotion in Thailand.





“This short documentary film aims to widely promote understanding in restorative-justice arrangements among officials and the audience. TIJ also seeks to advance the policy-based campaign on restorative justice for youth by organizing camps to listen to and reflect youth’s views on the application of restorative justice to Thai educational institutes,” Dr. Phiset Sa-ardyen, executive director of TIJ, said at the opening of the academic seminar.

“The Faculty of Learning Sciences and Education of the Thammasat University and the Saint Gabriel’s Foundation of Thailand have collaborated with TIJ in the pilot phase of RJ in School. This collaboration is crucial to promote knowledge and understanding among youth and teachers of how to resolve conflicts in their educational institutes,” Prof. Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak, an advisor to TIJ, added.

The seminar also featured presentations on restorative justice and criminal justice by Prof. Yvon Dandurand, a professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice at the University of Fraser Valley, Canada; Mrs. Prakairatana Thontiravong, a former chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission; Mr. Vongthep Arthakaivalvatee, an advisor to TIJ and a former deputy secretary-general of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community; and Mrs. Ticha na Nakorn, Director of Ban Kanchanapisek Juvenile Vocational Training Center.

At the seminar, panelists addressing restorative-justice promotion were:

Director of “Missing Stone” short documentary film

Dean of Faculty of Learning Sciences and Education, the Thammasat University or representative

Chair for education of Saint Gabriel’s Foundation of Thailand or representative

Dean of Faculty of Laws, the Chiang Mai University or representative

Director-general of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, the Ministry of Justice or representative

Moderator and presenter of research findings: Mr. Ukrit Sornprohm, Project Manager - Rule of Law and Criminal Justice) at TIJ

TIJ is determined to propel the application of restorative justice in every judicial stage in Thailand, and also to promote public awareness and understanding of the issue.

“Missing Stone” was available for viewing not just at the academic seminar but also over YouTube via "TIJ Just Right Channel" channel. TIJ hopes that this moving film, which is based on a true story, will empower all relevant parties in driving and applying “restorative justice” to resolve legal disputes and other disputes in judicial process or other sectors of society.

