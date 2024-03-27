Thai, Belgian artists liven up Bangkok street with mural paintings

The exhibition was jointly opened at the Play Art House Gallery on Tuesday by city Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Belgian Ambassador Sibille de Cartier d'Yves.

Running through Sunday, the exhibition extends from the gallery into adjacent parking lots on Song Wat Road.

The street art on display includes mural paintings on buildings done by Thai and Belgian artists under the concept, “Brighten your street, colour your neighbourhood”.

The campaign follows the Bangkok governor’s drive to create “art areas” throughout the capital to support local artists and boost the creative industry.

“The cooperation between Thai and Belgian artists under this project is admirable,” said Chadchart. “It’s a celebration of the long-standing mutual relationship of the two nations, and is the birth of a new artistic landmark that will attract domestic and foreign tourists.”

The governor vowed to expand the campaign to brighten city streets in other Bangkok neighbourhoods in cooperation with private partners and embassies.