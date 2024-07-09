Ramayana takes to the stage this coming weekend

TUESDAY, JULY 09, 2024

Eight versions of the Ramayana, one of the greatest Indian ancient epics, will be performed to commemorate His Majesty the King's birthday, Thailand's Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Monday.

Admission to the International Ramayana Performance Festival is free, with each version performed coming from eight different countries: India, Cambodia, Myanmar, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In addition to commemorating the King's 72nd birthday, the performances aim to disseminate each country's unique and diverse Ramayana heritage, thus allowing the public to appreciate and learn how to preserve this performing art sustainably.

The performances will take place from July 12 to 15 at three venues: the main auditorium of the Thailand Cultural Centre, Sanam Luang, and ICONSIAM Shopping Centre.

Ramayana takes to the stage this coming weekend

The opening ceremony will take place on the evening of July 12 at Thailand Cultural Centre, with Ramayanas from eight countries being performed.

Prasop Riengngern, deputy permanent secretary of the Culture Ministry, invited the public to enjoy the free shows. For detailed schedules and reservations, go to  http://dcpthaiyouth.net/concert; call the general administration department of the Thailand Cultural Centre at (02) 247 0028 extensions 4104, 4119 (during office hours); or visit the Thailand Cultural Centre’s Facebook page.

Ramayana takes to the stage this coming weekend Ramayana takes to the stage this coming weekend Ramayana takes to the stage this coming weekend

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy