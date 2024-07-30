Insects: The hidden powerhouses in our ecosystems

The sheer scale of insects on Earth is staggering. It's estimated that at any given time, there are 10 quintillion insects alive on our planet, which translates to more than a billion insects for every human.

Even more impressive is that the total insect biomass is approximately 70 times that of the human population.

In terms of biodiversity, insects reign supreme, with over half of all described animal species belonging to this class. Scientists estimate that there are more than 5 million extant insect species, showcasing their incredible diversity.

Unfortunately, recent studies have revealed a disturbing trend in global insect populations.

A 2019 review by Sánchez-Bayo and Wyckhuys paints a grim picture, warning of the potential extinction of 40% of insect species within the next few decades. The most at-risk groups include butterflies, moths, bees, wasps, dung beetles, and various freshwater insects such as dragonflies, damselflies, stoneflies, caddisflies, and mayflies.

Given that these small creatures are essential to food sources and provide sustenance for a diverse range of creatures such as birds, reptiles, and mammals, their extinction reflects a larger biodiversity crisis, emphasising their irreplaceable role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

The potential consequences of this decline extend across entire food chains and ecosystems, emphasising the critical need for conservation efforts.

To highlight insect biodiversity and conservation efforts, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd, and Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) held the “2024 Biodiversity Photo Competition: Exploring Thailand’s Insect Diversity” as part of their “Foster Future Forests” project.