Insects: The hidden powerhouses in our ecosystems

The sheer scale of insects on Earth is staggering. It's estimated that at any given time, there are 10 quintillion insects alive on our planet, which translates to more than a billion insects for every human.
Even more impressive is that the total insect biomass is approximately 70 times that of the human population.
In terms of biodiversity, insects reign supreme, with over half of all described animal species belonging to this class. Scientists estimate that there are more than 5 million extant insect species, showcasing their incredible diversity.
Unfortunately, recent studies have revealed a disturbing trend in global insect populations.
A 2019 review by Sánchez-Bayo and Wyckhuys paints a grim picture, warning of the potential extinction of 40% of insect species within the next few decades. The most at-risk groups include butterflies, moths, bees, wasps, dung beetles, and various freshwater insects such as dragonflies, damselflies, stoneflies, caddisflies, and mayflies.
Given that these small creatures are essential to food sources and provide sustenance for a diverse range of creatures such as birds, reptiles, and mammals, their extinction reflects a larger biodiversity crisis, emphasising their irreplaceable role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.
The potential consequences of this decline extend across entire food chains and ecosystems, emphasising the critical need for conservation efforts.
To highlight insect biodiversity and conservation efforts, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd, and Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) held the “2024 Biodiversity Photo Competition: Exploring Thailand’s Insect Diversity” as part of their “Foster Future Forests” project.
The initiative aimed to raise awareness of Thailand's incredible biodiversity and the human efforts required to conserve and preserve it.
The competition, the first of its kind in Thailand, was organised in collaboration with several partners, including the International Association for the Future STEM Workforce (IAFSW), the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP), the Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology (IPST), Kasetsart University, and Thammasat University.
More than 3,000 people entered the contest, which was divided into three groups: junior high, senior high and vocational school and the general public (aged 18 and above). With prizes totalling more than 300,000 baht, the competition drew a lot of interest. Winners were announced on July 9 as part of the opening ceremony for the annual International Day for Biodiversity 2024 celebration at ONEP.
The competition's impact extends beyond the event itself. Selected photographs will be made public, serving as both art and valuable scientific data. These images will then be used in the creation of a taxonomy platform, resulting in a real-time entomological repository available to scientists worldwide. The platform aims to make a significant contribution to the study of tropical insects' biodiversity.
The official website for the competition hosts all of the award-winning photos and videos at Award – Biodiversity (iafsw.org).
As we face the challenge of declining insect populations, initiatives such as Chevron Thailand's photo competition are critical to raising awareness and encouraging conservation efforts. Recognising the importance of these tiny creatures helps preserve the delicate balance of our ecosystems and economies.
The “Foster Future Forests” project, which includes this competition, exemplifies a broader commitment to environmental stewardship and biodiversity conservation.
To learn more about the project and its activities, as well as to keep up with updates, visit the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FosterFutureForests.