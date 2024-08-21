Thailand’s Suphalak cat gets global recognition

“The process of getting a breed recognised by WCF requires the collection of all sorts of information, including history, breed characteristics and genetic information,” the association said.

It added that a pre-recognition show had been held in 2021 when two WCF executive directors – Cornelia Hungerecker and Jurgen Trautmann – arrived to inspect the breed.

ARC thanked WCF, the Pedigree Registration Commission, the International Maew Boran Association (TIMBA) and several other cat networks for promoting Thai cats internationally.

“WCF will soon publish the Suphalak breed standards and show rules on its website,” the association added.