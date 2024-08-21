Thailand’s Suphalak cat gets global recognition

Suphalak, an ancient cat breed originating in Thailand, was recently recognised by the World Cat Foundation (WCF), the Trade Association of Registered Cats (ARC) announced on its Facebook page on Monday.
ARC said it had submitted a proposal for the breed’s approval at the WCF general assembly in Germany, adding that the process was quite complicated.
“The process of getting a breed recognised by WCF requires the collection of all sorts of information, including history, breed characteristics and genetic information,” the association said.
It added that a pre-recognition show had been held in 2021 when two WCF executive directors – Cornelia Hungerecker and Jurgen Trautmann – arrived to inspect the breed.
ARC thanked WCF, the Pedigree Registration Commission, the International Maew Boran Association (TIMBA) and several other cat networks for promoting Thai cats internationally.
“WCF will soon publish the Suphalak breed standards and show rules on its website,” the association added.
Suphalak or the Thong Daeng breed can be identified by its reddish-brown, copper short-haired coat. This breed has also been featured in the historical “Treatise on Cats” or “Tamra Maew”.
It is often referred to as the ancestor of the modern Burmese breed due to its colour variety. Thanks to TIMBA’s effort, the Suphalak has now been certified as a separate breed.