Places to go for a spooktacular Halloween in Bangkok

If you’re looking for some spooky fun this Halloween, The Nation has put together a list of events and activities in Bangkok and its outskirts that you can check out.

They are: Immersive Ghost Until November 17 Location: 3rd Floor, Newisland Zone (Opposite Harbourland), Fashion Island Shopping Center, Bangkok Ghost Hotel Until November 3 Location: Seacon Bangkae, Bangkok Haunting, Hiding, Ghosting Until October 31 Location: Jas Green Village Shopping Center, Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi Haunted Hospital Until October 31 Location: MBK Center, Bangkok The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi Halloween Haunted Carnival Until October 31 Location: The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, Bangkok The Mall Lifestore Halloween Snowy Village Until October 31 Location: The Mall Lifestore Tha Phra, Bangkok Into the Woods Until November 3 Location: The Nine Center Diwanon, Pathum Thani Clue of Death Until October 31 Location: Esplanade Ratchada Shopping Center, Bangkok Goosebump Market: Until October 31 (4pm to 11pm) Location: Makkasan Railway Factory, Bangkok The Ghost Halloween 2024: From October 29 - November 10 Location: Union Co-Event Hall, Bangkok Khaosan Road Halloween: On October 31 Location: Khaosan Road, Bangkok So, mark your calendars and get ready for a frightfully fun, spine-chilling Halloween in Bangkok.