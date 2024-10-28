Places to go for a spooktacular Halloween in Bangkok

They are:
Immersive Ghost
Until November 17
Location: 3rd Floor, Newisland Zone (Opposite Harbourland), Fashion Island Shopping Center, Bangkok
Ghost Hotel
Until November 3
Location: Seacon Bangkae, Bangkok
Haunting, Hiding, Ghosting
Until October 31
Location: Jas Green Village Shopping Center, Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi
Haunted Hospital
Until October 31
Location: MBK Center, Bangkok
The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi Halloween Haunted Carnival
Until October 31
Location: The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, Bangkok
The Mall Lifestore Halloween Snowy Village
Until October 31
Location: The Mall Lifestore Tha Phra, Bangkok
Into the Woods
Until November 3
Location: The Nine Center Diwanon, Pathum Thani
Clue of Death
Until October 31
Location: Esplanade Ratchada Shopping Center, Bangkok
Goosebump Market:
Until October 31 (4pm to 11pm)
Location: Makkasan Railway Factory, Bangkok
The Ghost Halloween 2024:
From October 29 - November 10
Location: Union Co-Event Hall, Bangkok
Khaosan Road Halloween:
On October 31
Location: Khaosan Road, Bangkok
So, mark your calendars and get ready for a frightfully fun, spine-chilling Halloween in Bangkok.