Places to go for a spooktacular Halloween in Bangkok

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2024

If you’re looking for some spooky fun this Halloween, The Nation has put together a list of events and activities in Bangkok and its outskirts that you can check out.

They are:

 

Immersive Ghost

Until November 17

Location: 3rd Floor, Newisland Zone (Opposite Harbourland), Fashion Island Shopping Center, Bangkok

 

Ghost Hotel

Until November 3

Location: Seacon Bangkae, Bangkok

 

Haunting, Hiding, Ghosting

Until October 31

Location: Jas Green Village Shopping Center, Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi

 

Haunted Hospital

Until October 31

Location: MBK Center, Bangkok

 

The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi Halloween Haunted Carnival

Until October 31

Location: The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, Bangkok

 

The Mall Lifestore Halloween Snowy Village

Until October 31

Location: The Mall Lifestore Tha Phra, Bangkok

 

Into the Woods

Until November 3

Location: The Nine Center Diwanon, Pathum Thani

 

Clue of Death

Until October 31

Location: Esplanade Ratchada Shopping Center, Bangkok

 

Goosebump Market:

Until October 31 (4pm to 11pm)

Location: Makkasan Railway Factory, Bangkok

 

The Ghost Halloween 2024:

From October 29 - November 10

Location: Union Co-Event Hall, Bangkok

 

Khaosan Road Halloween:

On October 31

Location: Khaosan Road, Bangkok

 

So, mark your calendars and get ready for a frightfully fun, spine-chilling Halloween in Bangkok.

 

 

